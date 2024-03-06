Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 456,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,437,851.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.