Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday.

Shares of VRNA opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.42. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 33.33 and a quick ratio of 33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 950.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

