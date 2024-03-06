Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00 and a beta of 1.69. Vericel has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 59,621.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 126,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

