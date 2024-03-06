Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.44

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.44 and last traded at $89.07, with a volume of 145747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Veralto Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

