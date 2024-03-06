Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $64,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $221.83. 313,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,692. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day moving average is $199.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $222.94.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

