Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,078,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.50% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,283,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

