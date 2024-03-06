Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Trimmed by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.66. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $195.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

