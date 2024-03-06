Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $336.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $343.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.