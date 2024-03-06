Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

