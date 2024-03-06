VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BIZD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 286,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,930. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.