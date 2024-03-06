Valhi, Inc. (VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 26th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE:VHI opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Valhi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

