Valhi, Inc. (VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 26th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.36. Valhi has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 308.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

