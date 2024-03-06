Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Gap Up to $219.06

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.06, but opened at $230.19. Vail Resorts shares last traded at $230.70, with a volume of 179,941 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.05. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 216,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 214.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.