Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Gap Up to $219.06

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.06, but opened at $230.19. Vail Resorts shares last traded at $230.70, with a volume of 179,941 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.
Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts
In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 216,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 214.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.