Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UHS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.93.

NYSE:UHS opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $177.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

