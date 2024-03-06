United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United States Steel

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.