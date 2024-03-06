United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $16.42

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $17.36. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 1,560,864 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,753,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 783,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at about $6,321,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 768,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 184,662 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

