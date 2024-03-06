United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.56) – $0.06 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 10.8 %

NYSE UNFI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $787.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.58. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

