Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

