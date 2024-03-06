Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

