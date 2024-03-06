Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

