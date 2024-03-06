UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $199.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average is $170.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNF

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.