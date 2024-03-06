Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $88.78 million and $2.47 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,954.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00604941 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00146965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001317 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,663,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23591182 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,636,172.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

