UBS Group Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $145.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.37.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.