Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

Shares of TWLO opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Twilio by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

