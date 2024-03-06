TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $11.71. TTEC shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 61,744 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $536.91 million, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 577.81%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in TTEC by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TTEC by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in TTEC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TTEC by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

