Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Truxton stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. Truxton has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

