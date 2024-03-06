Truist Financial Corp Purchases 19,804 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.