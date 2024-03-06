Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,960 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,443,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

