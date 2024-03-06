Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

