Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,493 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

FPE stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

