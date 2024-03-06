Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Decreased by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,197,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

