Tri-Continental Co. (TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 19th

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TY stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.98.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
