Tri-Continental Co. (TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 19th

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TY stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 243.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

