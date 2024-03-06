Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Trex Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.