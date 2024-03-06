TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Stake Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,585 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.57% of TransAlta worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TransAlta by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 398,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in TransAlta by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in TransAlta by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 83,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 20.05%. TransAlta’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.