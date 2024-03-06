Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Tiptree has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $631.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tiptree by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Further Reading

