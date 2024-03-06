Threshold (T) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $327.57 million and approximately $73.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00014928 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00022433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,268.46 or 0.99880425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00146934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03226363 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $73,632,940.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

