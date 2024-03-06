Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.88

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 115249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

