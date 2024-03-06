Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

TBLD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 27,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

