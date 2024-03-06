THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0-10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.62 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.