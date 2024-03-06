THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,179,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,830 shares during the period. THOR Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of THOR Industries worth $302,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on THO. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $13.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,887. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

