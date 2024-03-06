Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THR

Thermon Group Stock Down 2.4 %

THR opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $907.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix bought 1,555 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 356,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 916,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 533,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.