Theory Financial LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,215. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.