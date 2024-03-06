Theory Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Theory Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.82. The company had a trading volume of 989,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,856. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

