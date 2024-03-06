Theory Financial LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 1.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,690.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 535.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of RZV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.54. 14,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,366. The company has a market capitalization of $265.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

