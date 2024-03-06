Theory Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Theory Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $179.17. The stock had a trading volume of 532,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,531. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.15.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.