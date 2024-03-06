Theory Financial LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 179.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 183.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 243.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,022. The company has a market cap of $330.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

