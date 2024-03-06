Theory Financial LLC Acquires 50,314 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 177.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,062,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 21,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,386. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $395.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

