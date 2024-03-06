Theory Financial LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.72. 997,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,235. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

