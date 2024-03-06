The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

