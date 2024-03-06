The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $456.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. Marcus has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.05.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 122,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.